Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

US to Sets Date for Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale After Court Order

Credit: Lukasz Z/AdobeStock
Credit: Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

The Biden administration on Thursday said it would hold an auction of oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico on Nov. 8 following a court order to expand the sale.

In a statement, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said the sale would offer about 72.7 million acres on the Outer Continental Shelf, including 6 million acres it had withdrawn from the auction in an effort to protect the endangered Rice's whale habitat.

Last month, a U.S. appeals court gave the administration until Nov. 8 to hold the sale, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 27. That followed a federal judge's ruling ordering an expansion of the sale in a lawsuit brought by oil and gas companies.

The November sale is likely to be the last federal offshore oil and gas auction until 2025, according to a five year schedule the government unveiled last week that includes a historically low number of planned lease sales.  

(Reuters - Reporting by Nichola Groom/Editing by Chris Reese)

Offshore North America Gulf of Mexico

Related Offshore News

Credit: Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

Biden Angers All Sides with Scaled Back Offshore Oil...
Credit: scandamerican/AdobeStock

US Plans Sharp Reduction in Offshore Oil and Gas Lease...

Sponsored

ORCHESTRATING OFFSHORE VESSEL CONNECTIVITY WITH FLEET REACH

ORCHESTRATING OFFSHORE VESSEL CONNECTIVITY WITH FL

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed vs Floating

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed v

Current News

US to Sets Date for Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale After Court Order

US to Sets Date for Gulf of Me

Colombia Proposes Forcing Offshore Wind Bidders to Partner with State Company

Colombia Proposes Forcing Offs

Global Energy Group Lands Transition Piece Preassembly Deal for Moray West Wind Farm

Global Energy Group Lands Tran

Shaun Henry Joins Archer Knight

Shaun Henry Joins Archer Knigh

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine