Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Italy's Eni Wins Second UK Offshoer Carbon Storage Licence

September 15, 2023

Credit: BGStock72/AdobeStock
Credit: BGStock72/AdobeStock

Italian energy group Eni has won a second carbon dioxide storage licence in Britain, the company said on Friday. The new licence is for the depleted Hewett gas field located 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) offshore Bacton, in the southern North Sea sector of Britain. 

It follows the one obtained by the Italian group in the Liverpool Bay Area in 2020, where Eni is the carbon dioxide transport and storage operator for the so-called HyNet North West project. 

The CCS technology removes from the atmosphere carbon dioxide (CO2) produced by industrial processes or captures it at the point of emission and stores it underground. 

Talking about the new licence, Eni said that the initial CO2 storage capacity is estimated at around 6 million tonnes per year starting at the end of the current decade and will be progressively increased to over 10 million tons after 2030.

Britain aims to reach a target of 20-30 million tonnes per year of carbon dioxide stored by 2030 as part of its decarbonization plan.


 (Reuters - Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Kim Coghill)

Geoscience Industry News Activity UKCS Decarbonization CCS Carbon Storage

Related Offshore News

For illustration only - An SBM Offshore FPSO - Credit: SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore and Mitsubishi Join Forces for Offshore CO2...
ETAP Platform - Credit: BP

BP's Murlach North Sea Development Gets Nod from UK...

Insight

What Lies Ahead for Idle North Sea Jack-up Rigs?

What Lies Ahead for Idle North Sea Jack-up Rigs?

Video

CEO in Focus: Chris Gibson, VideoRay

CEO in Focus: Chris Gibson, VideoRay

Current News

Italy's Eni Wins Second UK Offshoer Carbon Storage Licence

Italy's Eni Wins Second UK Offshoer Carbon Storage Licence

Norway Wealth Fund Tells Companies to Plan for Climate Transition

Norway Wealth Fund Tells Companies to Plan for Climate Transition

Biden’s Offshore Wind Target Slipping Out of Reach as Projects Struggle

Biden’s Offshore Wind Target Slipping Out of Reach as Projects Struggle

Iberdrola Eyes Offshore Wind Development in Brazil

Iberdrola Eyes Offshore Wind Development in Brazil

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine