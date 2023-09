A turbine at Chevron's Wheatstone LNG facility tripped, causing one of the trains, which are units that liquefy natural gas, to operate at 50% capacity, the Offshore Alliance union said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Chevron Australia previously reported a fault at its Wheatstone gas facility affecting about 25% of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and was working to resume full output.

(Reuters - Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)