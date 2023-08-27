Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Seatrium to Provide Topside for Sparta Production Unit

August 27, 2023

© Robert Kneschke / Adobe Stock
© Robert Kneschke / Adobe Stock

Singapore-based Seatrium Oil and Gas International has signed a Letter of Intent with Shell Offshore for topside construction work relating to Shell’s Sparta project in the Gulf of Mexico.

Sparta is a deep-water development approximately 170 miles off the Louisiana coast. It is owned by shell (51%) and Equinor (49%), and the companies are progressing toward final investment decision later this year.

The Sparta floating production unit is conceived as a replicable project between Shell and Seatrium to leverage the company’s topsides single lift integration methodology, following the Vito and Whale newbuild facilities. Int consists of a single topside module supported by a four-column semi-submersible floating hull.

Offshore Production Gulf of Mexico Oil & Gas

Related Offshore News

© Matthew Cross / Adobe Stock

NOIA Unhappy About Rice Whale Protection Recommendations
(Photo: NOAA)

Storm Brewing in Gulf of Mexico Set to Strengthen

Insight

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

Video

HexDefence Aims to Protect Offshore Wind Assets, Cradle to Grave

HexDefence Aims to Protect Offshore Wind Assets, Cradle to Grave

Current News

HexDefence Aims to Protect Offshore Wind Assets, Cradle to Grave

HexDefence Aims to Protect Offshore Wind Assets, Cradle to Grave

Shell Delivers First Gas from the Timi Platform in Malaysia

Seatrium to Provide Topside for Sparta Production Unit

Seatrium to Provide Topside for Sparta Production Unit

BP Urges More Oil, Gas Investment at B20 India

BP Urges More Oil, Gas Investment at B20 India

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine