Ørsted Patents Uncrewed Surface Measuring Vessel

Ørsted has developed and patented an uncrewed surface vessel (USV) for offshore met-ocean measurement campaigns.

The measurement data will help lower uncertainties in the expected annual energy production for new offshore wind farms. Ørsted sees enormous potential in the technology and has initiated a serial production based on their successful prototype USV.

The prototype USV is named Hugin USV. It is designed for continuous operation in the harshest offshore conditions for a year at a time. The USV has a built-in navigation system, which enables it to transit from shore at various degrees of autonomy, and it can be controlled both in line-of-sight or from a beyond-line-of-sight remote control centre.

The USV is designed as a generic sensor platform and can collect large amounts of data on, among other things, the wind conditions, the state of the seabed, and biological and ecological measurements, all dependent on the sensor instrumentation chosen for a given operation. The broad range of measurements collected by the USV is essential for Ørsted’s early-phase development activities prior to the construction of new wind farms.

The prototype USV is built by the Danish shipbuilder Tuco Marine Group, and the USV control system is delivered by the Norwegian company Maritime Robotics AS. The prototype vessel, Hugin USV, has been tested in Danish and Norwegian waters and has been operational during hurricane conditions, where it experienced waves up to nine metres in the North Sea. Hugin USV has also achieved type validation as a floating LiDAR system by DNV, enabling it to be used for commercial operations related to wind farm development.

Frederik Søndergaard Hansen, Programme Manager and co-inventor of the USV concept, says: "What's so special about our USV concept is that it can bring our measurement equipment to and from our offshore sites without the need for large, specialised support vessels, and, while on site, it can operate autonomously for extended periods of time, measuring large amounts of data that can be sent onshore and processed in real time. The USV concept enables Ørsted to obtain a consistently high data availability, which is essential for achieving the highest possible certainty regarding the annual energy production for new offshore wind farms.

“Ørsted’s USV concept has several advantages over conventional solutions that rely on specialised support vessels to bring measurement equipment to offshore sites. The Ørsted USV improves safety by removing the risk for offshore technicians, reduces the overall carbon emissions significantly, and increases the operational window as it can operate safely in high sea state conditions."

