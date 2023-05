Norwegian oil and gas companies have increased their investment forecasts for 2023 and 2024, partly due to cost inflation, a national statistics office (SSB) survey showed on Thursday.

The country's biggest business sector now expects to invest 197.8 billion Norwegian crowns in 2023, up from a forecast of 187.8 billion made in February, SSB said.

