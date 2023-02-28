Petrofac Extends North Sea Patnership with ICR Integrity

ICR Integrity (ICR), global provider of specialist repair, inspection, and integrity solutions, said Tuesday it had been re-awarded the Master Service Agreement (MSA) with Petrofac, valued at over £1 million per year, after a successful tender.

The MSA was initially awarded in 2019, as a result of ICR’s partnership with Petrofac delivering specialist repair and inspection services for all duty holder assets in the North and Southern North Sea.

Aberdeen-based ICR Integrity will continue to provide Petrofac with repair solutions, including engineered composite and clamp repairs, weldless connection solutions, chemical injection pump skids, corrosion inspection services, and drone inspection.