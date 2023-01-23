Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Oil Worker Falls Off Platform in UK North Sea, Search Underway

January 23, 2023

Image for Illustration - ©HM Coastguard (file photo)
Image for Illustration - ©HM Coastguard (file photo)

An offshore oil worker reportedly fell off a platform in the UK North Sea, 100 miles southeast of the Aberdeen coast, on Sunday.

The BBC reported Monday that a search and rescue operation had been launched after an alarm was raised at around 9 p.m. Sunday. 

According to the public service broadcaster, two oil supply vessels, a Coast Guard helicopter, and a Coast Guard plane are taking part in the search and rescue operation. No further details were shared.

Offshore Engineer reached out to the Coastguard, seeking more information on the status of the operation.

We will update the article with any response we may receive.


