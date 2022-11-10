Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oil Rig Worker Medecaved in the Gulf of Mexico

November 10, 2022

File photo: Patrick D. Kelley / U.S. Coast Guard
File photo: Patrick D. Kelley / U.S. Coast Guard

An ailing worker was medevaced from a Gulf of Mexico oil rig, about 14 miles south of Dauphin Island, Ala., the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said its watchstanders at Sector Mobile received a call at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from an oil rig requesting a medevac for a 58-year-old male who was suffering from chest pain.

The watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to assist.

The boatcrew crew arrived on scene and transferred the man to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station Dauphin Island.

The worker was last reported to be in stable condition, the Coast Guard said on Thursday.

Offshore Coast Guard Activity Production North America Safety & Security

Related Offshore News

©Goodvibes Photo/AdobeStock

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but...
©Siem Offshore

BP Hires Siem Offshore's Battery Hybrid PSV for Operations...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Equinor

Plans for World's Northernmost Offshore Oil Field In Doubt...
Energy
Credit: CapTom

ExxonMobil Strikes First Discovery in Angola Block 15 in...
Energy

Sponsored

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

Oil Rig Worker Medecaved in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Rig Worker Medecaved in the Gulf of Mexico

Zero Emission Hydrogen USV Design Wins CMDC Round 2 Funding

Zero Emission Hydrogen USV Design Wins CMDC Round 2 Funding

Mayflower Wind Names Slingsby CEO

Mayflower Wind Names Slingsby CEO

Snam Confirms 2022 Guidance, aims to boost Italy's Gas Storage & Transport Facilities

Snam Confirms 2022 Guidance, aims to boost Italy's Gas Storage & Transport Facilities

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine