Equinor Delays Wisting Oil Discovery Investment Decision

November 10, 2022

Credit: Equinor
Norway's Equinor said on Thursday it and its partners in the Wisting oil discovery in the Arctic Barents Sea had postponed the investment decision for the project amid rising costs and market uncertainty.

 Equinor last year said it planned to invest up to 75 billion Norwegian crowns ($7.21 billion) to develop Wisting, which would become the world's northernmost oilfield. 

Equinor in a statement on Thursday said it was now aiming for an investment decision, scheduled previously for December this year, by the end of 2026. 

"In our updated investment estimate for the project, we see a cost increase due to increased global inflation and cost growth in the supply industry nationally and internationally," Equinor said.

 "There is also uncertainty about the framework conditions for the project and execution capacity in the supplier market."

 ($1 = 10.4042 Norwegian crowns) 

(Reuters - Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Stine Jacobsen and Terje Solsvik)


OEDigital - Did you know?

The development concept chosen for the Wisting development consists of a circular, floating production and storage unit (FPSO), with power from shore as an integrated part of the technical solution. The oil will be processed and stored on the FPSO before it is shipped to the market.

In the operations phase, the Wisting power demand will be around 80 MW. The power cable will be around 340 kilometers long.  Water depth at the Wisting field is in the range of 390 - 418 meters.

