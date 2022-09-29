Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Capricorn Energy Drops Tullow Merger Plan in Favour of Israel's NewMed

September 29, 2022

Credit:Michail Petrov/AdobeStock
Credit:Michail Petrov/AdobeStock

Capricorn Energy said on Thursday it was ditching its plan to merge with Africa-focused Tullow Oil in favour of a combination with Israel's NewMed Energy, following shareholders' opposition to deal .

Under the proposed combination, NewMed unitholders will receive 2.337344 new Capricorn shares for each unit held, the companies said in a joint statement

A special cash dividend of $620 million is also proposed to be given to Capricorn shareholders prior to the deal, they said. 

Tullow's offer to buy Capricorn for $827 million had met with strong opposition from Capricorn's shareholders, who have called for a strategic review of the business.

Tullow did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


($1 = 0.9238 pounds)


(Reuters - Reporting by Muhammed Husain and Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Mergers & Acquisitions Industry News Activity Africa

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

Capricorn Energy Drops Tullow Merger Plan in Favour of Israel's NewMed

Capricorn Energy Drops Tullow Merger Plan in Favour of Israel's NewMed

Subsea 7 Charters Otto Candies, Bordelon Marine Vessels for GOM Ops

Subsea 7 Charters Otto Candies, Bordelon Marine Vessels for GOM Ops

Solstad Offshore Wraps Transition of All Fleet Connectivity to Marlink

Solstad Offshore Wraps Transition of All Fleet Connectivity to Marlink

EU Vows to Protect Energy Network after 'sabotage' of Nord Stream Gas Pipeline

EU Vows to Protect Energy Network after 'sabotage' of Nord Stream Gas Pipeline

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine