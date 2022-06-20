Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ship Design: New Heavy Lift Crane Vessel for Offshore Wind Foundation Installation

June 20, 2022

Image courtesy GustoMSC
GustoMSC debuts the ENSIS heavy lift crane vessel series, designed for foundation installation on 'wind farms of the future'

GustoMSC's says that its new ENSIS heavy lift crane vessel series addresses the needs of the growing offshore wind foundation market as the size and weight of foundations grows in step with offshore wind units. Based on an integrated design approach, the ENSIS series, according to GustoMSC, is scalable and customizable. The ENSIS 5000 is the largest and most capable of the series so far.

The heavy lift crane vessel is about 220 x 55m, with 9,500 sq. m. of deck space. A 5,000t-rated heavy lift crane with an increased load moment and lifting height is in an optimized position to balance efficiency and flexibility. The vessel is designed around a combined upend hinge with a motion-compensated gripper that allows the ENSIS 5000 to take up to six XXXL monopiles in one trip. These capacities exceed present capabilities in the market. The draftis optimized to be able to operate from common marshaling yards, and a foldable A-frame allows mobilization around the world.

Other units in the series include the ENSIS 3000 and ENSIS 4000. The ENSIS 3000 is a compact design that installs smaller monopiles, pin-piles, or suction anchors, while the ENSIS 4000 offers opportunities for the evolving U.S. market.

