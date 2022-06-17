Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
McDermott 's Converted Amazon Christened

June 17, 2022

(Photo: McDermott)
(Photo: McDermott)

McDermott held a christening ceremony for its newly converted vessel Amazon in the port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Following the conversion, the vessel's upgraded specifications enable highly automated operations, the production of hex joints from single or double joints using an onboard multi-joint facility and a pipe hold capacity of 10,000 metric tons. Its increased level of automation also enables a significant reduction in the crew numbers required to safely perform pipelay operations, McDermott said.

"Customers around the world are looking to this game changing vessel to deliver their ultra-deepwater projects," said Mahesh Swaminathan, Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities. "The world-class pipeline system, installation versatility and advanced technology behind the upgrade significantly elevates its ability to efficiently deliver safe, quality-driven results."

According to McDermott , the 2014-built vessel is designed to be self-sufficient, allowing easy transition from project to project and providing pull through opportunities for the rest of the McDermott subsea fleet.

