OWGP Announces Fundingf for UK Offshore Wind Supply Chain Projects

The UK-based Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP) has released its latest Development Grant funding call, with £2 million available for UK businesses looking to accelerate their growth in the offshore wind supply chain.

The grants can be used as capital or operational expenditure in projects that will unlock significant growth potential in UK content, jobs and export opportunities within the offshore wind sector, OWGP said.

Grants of between £50,000 and £500,000 are available, to cover up to 50% of the total project budget. Development grants will be awarded on a competitive basis, with successful proposals demonstrating a long-term business plan and a clear ambition for growth in the sector. Projects that unlock significant export opportunities are of particular interest.

According to OWGP, 166 UK companies have already benefited from OWGP’s support since the organization’s inception in 2019, and over 1100 companies have now registered an interest on the OWGP website.