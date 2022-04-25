Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Bordelon Marine Renews Chater for Brandon Bordelon

April 25, 2022

(Photo: Bordelon Marine)
(Photo: Bordelon Marine)

U.S. based offshore vessel owner Bordelon Marine LLC said it has renewed the charter agreement with Oceaneering International, Inc. for the MV Brandon Bordelon; 260’ DP2 Jones-Act-compliant ultra-light intervention vessel for an additional two-year firm term.

The charter agreement renewal commenced in February 2022. The vessel is currently oprtating in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, according to AIS ship tracking data.

The vessel is mobilized with two Oceaneering Millennium Plus work class remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV) and Oceaneering survey equipment and technology. The vessel is typically used to conduct a variety of projects including ROV and diving support, pre-lay and post-lay mat installation, well abandonment and wireline services, hydrate remediation, subsea pumping, inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) as well as light construction and installation.

As Russia Avoids Energy Sanctions, Oil Majors Flee but TotalEnergies Stays

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Australia's Woodside Expects Long-term Gain from Energy Security Fears

Floating LNG Terminal to Enter Operation at Early 2023 in Germany -Welt

Shell to Exit North Sea Blocks Containing Resolution, Endeavour Gas Finds

Seadrill Secures U.S. Gulf of Mexico Deals for Two Offshore Drilling Rigs

