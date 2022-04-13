NextGeo Taps PanGeo For Details Survey on Hollandse Kust West Beta Cable Routes

Marine geoscience and offshore construction support service provider NextGeo has selected PanGeo Subsea, a Kraken Robotics Company, to provide its Sub-Bottom Imager (SBI) technology to conduct a detailed survey in the Dutch North Sea along the cable route running from TenneT's planned Hollandse Kust West Beta offshore wind substation.

NextGEO has been carrying out various works as part of its contract with TenneT TSO B.V. for UXO survey services in support of the vast offshore wind energy program promoted by the Dutch Government in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

Following the completion of a route survey campaign performed on Hollandse Kust West Beta (HKWb) last year, NextGeo has now teamed up with PanGeo Subsea to provide its SBI to conduct a detailed survey around the Baloeran wreck close to cable routes to provide a clearer picture of subsea conditions underneath the seabed level.

"Applying state-of-the-art beamforming synthetic aperture sonar arrays that provide a real-time 3D view of the sub-seabed, PanGeo’s SBI gathers highly accurate and usable data and has a proven track record in cables and UXO detection. The SBI has been installed on Ievoli Ivory’s WROV to ensure a maximised coverage of the targeted area characterised by strong currents, shallow water depth and very low visibility," NexGeo said of PanGeo's tech.

Moya Cahill, PanGeo Subsea CEO: “We are truly excited to have the opportunity to team up with NextGeo and work together on the HKWb campaign. TenneT is no stranger to the SBI data, we value this and strive to continuously explore ways to enhance our service delivery. We look forward to building a strong working relationship with NextGeo to leverage onto future projects in the region."

Worth noting, earlier this year, grid operator TenneT awarded Boskalis the Hollandse Kust West Beta export cable contract by TenneT, in consortium with Orient Cables (NBO).

The contract scope comprises the installation of two 65-kilometer-long export cables that will connect the planned Hollandse Kust West Beta 700 MW offshore wind farm to TenneT’s onshore grid in the Netherlands.

‎Furthermore, Boskalis will install a 9-kilometer-long 66kV interconnector cable between the Hollandse Kust West Alpha and Hollandse Kust West Beta offshore substations. Boskalis will execute this contract in consortium with its partner NBO that will design and supply the high-voltage cable system. The two 220kV AC cable circuits will come ashore near the existing onshore high voltage substation at Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands. The Hollandse Kust West Beta offshore windfarm is expected to enter service in 2025.





