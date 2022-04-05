W&T Offshore In Bolt-on Purchase of Producing Assets in Shallow-watter Gulf of Mexico

U.S. oil company W&T Offshore said Tuesday it had acquired the remaining working interests in the oil and gas producing properties in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico bought earlier this year from an undisclosed private seller.

The assets are located in Federal shallow waters in the central region of the Gulf of Mexico at Ship Shoal 230, South Marsh Island 27/Vermilion 191, and South Marsh Island 73 fields. The transaction had an effective date and closing date of April 1, 2022. Cash consideration of approximately $17.5 million was paid to the seller using cash on hand.

W&T Offshore said the deal added internally-estimated proved reserves of approximately 1.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (Boe) (70% oil) and proved and probable, or 2P, reserves of 2.0 million Boe (75% oil) as of December 31, 2021 assuming strip pricing as of March 2, 2022; Estimated net sales rate of approximately 900 Boe per day (~80% oil); Adds an average of 20% working interest in over 50 gross producing wells currently operated by the company across three shallow-water fields, and provides additional upside from additional pay sands in existing wellbores and potential opportunities for future drilling.

Tracy W. Krohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “We were pleased when we were able to purchase our initial interests in these fields in the first quarter of the year and this transaction further consolidates our ownership over those assets. As was noted when we announced the original acquisition earlier this year, the assets are very complementary to our existing assets with a solid base of proved reserves and strong free cash flow and upside potential. Acquisitions such as this one are one way that we create value for our shareholders, and we will continue to seek other accretive transactions.”

As previously reported, W&T Offshore in February completed the acquisition of shallow-water U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil and gas fields from ANKOR E&P Holdings Corporation and KOA Energy LP, adding internally-estimated proved reserves of 5.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (Boe) (69% oil) and proved and probable, or 2P, reserves of 7.6 million Boe (75% oil) as of July 1, 2021, assuming strip pricing as of December 7, 2021.