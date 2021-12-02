Maersk Training Pen 'Six-figure' Deal with Boskalis Subsea Services

Maersk Training has said it has won a six-figure contract to provide Training Management Services (TMS) for Boskalis Subsea Services’ 1000-strong global workforce. The contract is for three years with a two-year extension option.

Maersk Training will deliver solutions for offshore survival, health, safety and environment, diving operations, and deck operations. Alongside simulation and practical exercises and activities, some of the offerings will also be delivered via Maersk Training’s e-Learning suite.

Boskalis offers integrated subsea services to a varied client base throughout the offshore energy industry, operating a global fleet of diving and construction support vessels through a diverse range of Subsea IRM Services.

