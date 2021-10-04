To Buy or Not to Buy: Why Mobile Water Services is the Way Forward

Asset rental is an attractive alternative to high upfront investment in water treatment technology. Tightening investment budgets, an emphasis on business continuity, and a desire for flexible and affordable water management have caused companies to look toward leasing as a solution. Rental services offer companies a cost-effective, alternative solution to procuring new installations for upgrading existing infrastructure, as well as providing emergency relief and fulfilling temporary water requirements.



Rental- or subscription-based models have become a norm in today’s society — whether it is in leasing a car, streaming music, or even hiring equipment — and it is not limited to the consumer market. The mobile water services rental model has evolved over the past 15 years, and it has quickly become a more cost-effective and flexible alternative to a fixed water treatment plant in a wide range of industrial situations. In fact, the downstream oil and gas industry has much to gain from its adoption.



An Evolving Solution

Since its introduction, mobile water services have become more than just ion exchange resins on wheels, deployed for the temporary provision of high purity water. Customer needs have diversified, generating a demand for a broader range of physical and chemical technologies.



Today, a typical mobile water treatment plant might consist of two or three containers, modular mobile trailer mounted or skid-mounted systems, ready for a simple plug-and-play assembly. The modular design of most mobile water treatment systems serves a variety of process applications, including reverse osmosis, deionization, clarification, evaporation, seawater desalination, ultrafiltration, hot water sanitization, degassing, and softening.



The containers’ portability allows for more flexibility in positioning and enables a better use of the available space —removing the need for building new infrastructure to accommodate new permanent treatment plants. These mobile units can be operated in parallel or in series to provide a flow rate of up to 300m3/hr of process water, and their modularity allows additional components or treatment steps to be added for extra functionality or increased throughput. In addition, operators can easily swap their modular units out for the latest and most up-to-date technology so that they benefit from the most cost-effective solution available in the market at any time.



A Financially Prudent Option



For the downstream oil and gas industry, challenges such as the emissions and environmental targets, changes in supply and quality of feed stock, and the volatility in costing, pricing, and product demand have made it more difficult to make a compelling case for capital investment. Businesses are more cautious about investing in projects where the lifetime and return on investment are uncertain. In such circumstances, mobile water services can be the answer. With the flexibility offered with mobile water services schemes, rental payments can be covered by the operational budget and the need to raise capital is eliminated. Most mobile water service suppliers offer pay-as-you-go or multi-year contracts, which can help businesses to improve financial planning with predictable, regular payments.



Contrary to common misconception, the rental of mobile water services over an extended period does not incur more cost. Organizations often prefer long-term hire in instances where capital investments in a permanent plant would not pay back over the lifetime of the project. In fact, several leading European downstream oil and gas companies have struggled to raise the necessary funds to design and build a new water treatment plant, due to uncertainty over key performance indicators for their returns on investment. As a result, each business opted for the long-term rental of a containerized plant, which offered a more cost-effective solution that was readily approved by the management.



Preparing for Planned & Unplanned Disruptions



Companies that do not need to upgrade or replace their water treatment systems can still benefit from mobile water services, particularly in the event of emergencies. More than ever before, the importance of business continuity plans is at the forefront of people’s minds, and organizations must continue to deliver products or services at acceptable predefined levels following a disruptive incident. Any unplanned downtime can result in loss of revenue, damage to reputation and credibility, and also put further pressure on the plant to meet production goals.



A temporary water treatment system is a perfect solution in an emergency and can sustain a continuous supply of treated water for various unforeseen circumstances, such as coping with short-term spikes. Having a robust plan is critical, and mobile water services can support companies in developing these plans so that they can respond quickly and effectively when a water-related emergency does arise. By supplying details on the plant’s water requirements to Veolia Mobile Water Services in advance, companies can enjoy faster response and receive the pre-selected resources promptly.



Apart from unplanned emergencies, downstream oil and gas facilities often need to plan for the maintenance of existing water systems, and companies can call on mobile water services to cover their period of equipment servicing. This way, production or business processes can continue, and companies avoid any costly downtime. Refineries typically schedule turnarounds on a four-year cycle, and it involves a total suspension of operational activities. A turnaround that exceeds its timeline or budget can be financially disastrous, so it is essential that an efficient and reliable water supply is available as needed. In these instances, mobile water services can be brought in to support all maintenance and cleaning activities. Such short-term interventions offer a reliable and secure back-up and, if a plan and agreement are already in place, Veolia Mobile Water Services is able to offer fast deployment and commissioning.





Futureproofing Your Business



There are numerous benefits that mobile water services can bring to downstream oil and gas industry players. Companies are now moving from a procurement to rental mindset and need to fully understand that mobile water services represent a sensible alternative to capital investment. With over 160 years of experience and a comprehensive range of service offerings, Veolia is a trusted partner who can address the water and wastewater challenges that businesses face. The company’s Mobile Water Services can support the downstream oil and gas industry in financial planning, ensuring business continuity and helping to maintain resilient and effective water treatment plants to navigate any future challenges.



