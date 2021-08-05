Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Artemis vCompact ROV designed to Access Tight Spots

August 5, 2021

Artemis vCompact. Image courtesy TSC Subsea
TSC Subsea designed a new ROV-deployed automated scanning tool to address the challenge of carrying out tight access field joint inspection through difficult to penetrate pipeline coating.

Artemis vCompact, a smaller, lightweight, more-flexible version of the standard Artemis, was designed, developed and built by TSC Subsea’s engineers to work in tandem with inspection class ROV for the remote inspection of pipelines and structures.

It was designed and built in a turnaround time of less than six weeks to meet the precise requirements of a project for Beach Energy in Australia’s Bass Strait, to carry out wall thickness inspection on the 20” Otway pipeline near the Thylacine A platform.

The location of the pipeline joints required the inspection to be conducted remotely within a very narrow field joint section which was too confined for the standard Artemis. The solution was the creation of Artemis vCompact, a design which incorporates TSC Subsea’s Acoustic Resonance Technology (ART), a tech designed to penetrate and inspect through thick subsea coating with lightweight, high-precision 3-axis scanning to produce wall thickness measurements and corrosion mapping.

Strong magnetic feet fix the scanner firmly in position, and then the ROV detaches and stands off, negating the need for it to hold station accurately for long periods of time. The tooling uses motorized motorised and encoded manipulators which enable the probe to follow the areas to be inspected. Inspection data is transferred to a topside computer and can be analyzed from anywhere in the world.

Artemis vCompact. Image courtesy TSC Subsea

