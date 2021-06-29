Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ailing Crewman Medecaved from Accommodation Barge off Puerto Rico

June 29, 2021

A Coast Guard helicopter crew rendezvous with the 400-foot DB Superior Performance barge June 28 2021, approximately 140 nautical miles south of Ponce, Puerto Rico during the medevac of a barge crewmember who was experiencing possible cardiac distress. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)
A Coast Guard helicopter crew rendezvous with the 400-foot DB Superior Performance barge June 28 2021, approximately 140 nautical miles south of Ponce, Puerto Rico during the medevac of a barge crewmember who was experiencing possible cardiac distress. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

An ailing crewmember was medevaced from a a 400-foot accommodation barge Monday, approximately 140 nautical miles south of Ponce, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Juan received a call from the DB Superior Performance barge reporting a medical emergency for a 46-year-old crewmember who was experiencing possible cardiac distress and required specialized medical care ashore. At the time of the emergency, the tugboat Crosby Leader was towing the barge on a voyage from Brazil to the U.S.

Coast Guard watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Borinquen to conduct the medevac. Upon arriving on scene, the helicopter crew lowered their rescue swimmer, along with a rescue basket, who worked with the crew to secure patient and hoist him aboard the aircraft.

The Coast Guard helicopter transported the patient to the Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel received and transported him to the Pavia Hospital in San Juan.

“The crew was put together on extremely short notice, however everyone did their part to ensure a successful outcome despite the challenging conditions,” said Lt. Shea Smith, Coast Guard MH-60T aircraft commander for the case. “This goes to show the importance of standardization within the aviation community. It was a great case with an excellent outcome. We are happy we could help a fellow mariner in distress get to a higher level of care.”

Barges Activity Coast Guard Offshore North America Safety & Security

Related Offshore News

Saipem Charters Ultra-deepwater Drillship from Samsung...
Credit: Breidablikk

Norway: Equinor's Breidablikk Field Development Plan gets...


Trending Offshore News

A PGS Titan-class vessel - Credit: PGS

ExxonMobil Hires PGS for 4D Survey Offshore Guyana
Production
Credit: Stiesdal

Shell, RWE Hire Akselos to Build Digital Model of...
Energy

Sponsored

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Tech Files: Mooring Systems, Anchor Handling & Station Keeping

Leading Off: Subsea Cable Failure

Video

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Current News

TechnipFMC Wins Subsea Contract for Petrobras’ Búzios 6-9 Fields

TechnipFMC Wins Subsea Contract for Petrobras’ Búzios 6-9 Fields

Mexico's Pemex Unlikely to Get Credit Rating Upgrade, Moody's Says

Mexico's Pemex Unlikely to Get Credit Rating Upgrade, Moody's Says

Ailing Crewman Medecaved from Accommodation Barge off Puerto Rico

Ailing Crewman Medecaved from Accommodation Barge off Puerto Rico

Siem Offshore's CFO Resigns

Siem Offshore's CFO Resigns

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine