Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

New Subsea Engineering Facility Opens in England

April 19, 2021

Express Engineering has opened its new assembly and test center. Photo courtesy Express Engineering
Express Engineering has opened its new assembly and test center. Photo courtesy Express Engineering

Express Engineering opened its new international assembly and test center, a 48,000-sq.-ft. purpose-built center in Gateshead in the North of England.

Expansion of its capabilities is part of Express Engineering’s broader product strategy to supply assembled and tested actuators, connections and tooling for wellheads and subsea production systems for the oil and gas sector.

The center represents an investment of nearly $5m and as it gears up in the coming months, the company will be boosting its team of skilled project engineers and managers to work on new offshore technologies and associated upstream products now under development.

The company's Chairman Chris Thompson is optimistic about the offshore subsea market in 2021 and excited about the new projects and opportunities coming on stream. “We have a healthy order book for 2021 and anticipate significant market sector growth in the next three years. The new center positions us strongly for further expansion and success as we look forward to providing customers with the most competitive, high quality subsea products."

Express Engineering has opened its new assembly and test center. Photo courtesy Express Engineering


Technology Offshore Offshore Energy Subsea Subsea Technology

Related Offshore News

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris pulls a person from the water April 13, 2021 after a 175-foot commercial lift boat Seacro Power capsized 8 miles south of Port Fourchon, LA. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

Second Casualty Recovered from Capsized Lift Boat, 11...
Joaquim Silva e Luna - Photo by Marcos Corrêa/Palácio do Planalto - CC BY 2.0

Petrobras Confirms Luna as New CEO, Names New Division...


Trending Offshore News

A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Respone Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commerical lift boat April 13, 2021 searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana. The Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels responded to the capsized vessel and searched for multiple missing people in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

Six Rescued, Dozen Missing After Lift Boat Capsizes in...
Offshore
Petrojarl Foinaven - Credit: andrew blagg/MarineTraffic.com

BP Suspends Output from Foinaven Fields as Long-Serving...
Energy

Insight

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

Video

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

Current News

US Coast Guard Ends Search for Missing Seacor Power Crew Members

US Coast Guard Ends Search for Missing Seacor Power Crew Members

New Subsea Engineering Facility Opens in England

New Subsea Engineering Facility Opens in England

Equinor: Several Factors Behind Faulty Welds on Johan Castberg FPSO Hull

Equinor: Several Factors Behind Faulty Welds on Johan Castberg FPSO Hull

VIDEO: After Modest 2020, the Years 2021 and 2022 Could Be 'Pretty Good' for FPS Orders

VIDEO: After Modest 2020, the Years 2021 and 2022 Could Be 'Pretty Good' for FPS Orders

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine