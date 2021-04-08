Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ithaca Energy Sanctions EOR Project in North Sea

April 8, 2021

UK-based Ithaca Energy, operator of the Captain field located on the edge of the outer Moray Firth, UK, has sanctioned Captain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Stage 2 project.

The sanction  of the project in the UK Central North Sea comes after the company received Field Development Plan Addendum consent from the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA).

"EOR Stage 2 is the next phase of development at our Captain Field and is building on the success of EOR Stage 1. The project is designed to significantly increase hydrocarbon recovery by injecting polymerised water into the reservoir through additional subsea wells, subsea infrastructure and new topsides facilities," Ithaca Energy said.

"Stage 1 of the project has demonstrated that polymer EOR technology works, with the production response in line with or better than expected across all injection patterns, helping us maximise economic recovery within the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS)," Ithaca Energy added.

Bill Dunnett, Chief Executive Officer, Ithaca Energy, said: “Consent for Captain EOR Stage 2 progresses the application of a technology that has already demonstrated an improved recovery rate and helps extend the life of the Captain field. 

"This project underlines our long-term commitment to the North Sea and is a major demonstration of confidence in the viability of safe, long-term operations in this basin. Our Board and partners have sanctioned the capital investment to maximise the sustained performance of this asset. We have had great input and innovation from the supply chain to help optimise this project.”

Dunnet did not share details on how much the project would cost.

Jongwoo Kim, Chief Executive Officer, Dana Petroleum, a partner in the project, said: “Dana has maintained an interest in the Captain field for many years. It is particularly exciting to see how extensive research alongside the application of new technology is being used with great efficiency to enhance recovery. We are really pleased to have worked collaboratively with Ithaca Energy to support this important project.”

The billion-barrel Captain field was discovered in 1977, in Block 13/22a and it achieved first production in March 1997. The Captain installation comprises a Wellhead Protector Platform and Bridge Linked Platform connected to a Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel. 

Ithaca Energy holds 85% and is the operator of the Captain field, Dana Petroleum holds 15%.

Money, Time and Politics: How Pemex's Wings got Clipped on Production Goals

Money, Time and Politics: How Pemex's Wings got Clipped on Production Goals

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

