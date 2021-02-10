PTTEP, Petronas Strike Gas Offshore Sarawak, Malaysia

Malaysian oil firm Petronas on Wednesday said it had, as PTTEP's partner, made a gas discovery at the Lang Lebah-2 well, offshore Sarawak, Malaysia.

The well is located in Block SK410B, in the Central Luconia Province, about 80 kilometers off the coast of Sarawak, offshore Malaysia.

Thailand's PTTEP is the operator, with partners being Kuwait's KUFPEC and Petronas Carigali, a subsidiary of Petronas.

According to Petronas, the Lang Lebah-2 exploration well was drilled to a total depth of 4,320 meters in mid-January 2021 with over 600 meters of proven net gas pay.

"The well was tested and flowed at 50 million cubic feet of gas per day with a significant amount of gas in place. This is an appraisal drilling to confirm the upside potential and to accelerate the development program," Petronas said.

Petronas Senior Vice President of Malaysia Petroleum Management, Mohamed Firouz Asnan said: “This remarkable discovery is a testimony to Malaysia’s highly prolific basins and demonstrates the tremendous untapped exploration potential, as witnessed in this world-class super basin in offshore Malaysia.”

Back in 2019, Petronas and its partners in Central Luconia Province drilled commercially viable gas discovery through the first exploration well, Lang Lebah-1RDR2, and are currently preparing for the field development.