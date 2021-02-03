Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
BBC: Valaris Drillship Goes Adrift off Scotland

February 3, 2021

Credit: Kees Bustraan/MarineTraffic.com

A Valaris drillship reportedly went adrift on Tuesday evening, breaking free from moorings near the port at Hunterston, North Ayrshire, Scotland.

This is according to BBC which reported Wednesday that "a major rescue operation has been ongoing overnight," when the 228 meters drillship, Valaris DS4, broke free and started drifting without power.

According to the news agency, coastguard rescue teams, vessels, and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene, and no injuries have been reported.

Offshore Engineer has reached out to Valaris and Maritime and Coastguard Agency, seeking more info. We'll update the article with any response we may Receive

Map showing the location of Valaris DS4 drillship, with a RNLI lifeboat next to it - Credit: MarineTraffic (More to follow...)

