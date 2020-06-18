Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Heerema's Aegir Heavy Lifter in 'Dropfall Incident' Offshore Taiwan

June 18, 2020

Aegir - Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors
Aegir - Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

Heerema Marine Contractors' heavy lift vessel Aegir has earlier this week experienced a 'dropfall incident' off the coast of Taiwan where it is working on an offshore wind project.

"There were no injuries as a result of the incident, and no environmental impact has occurred. The piling frame and pin pile have only suffered minimal damage," the Dutch company said. 

"Work had just started on this project, and currently, foundation installation has been temporarily paused pending investigation. The exact cause of the incident is yet unknown and will be the subject of a thorough investigation," Heerema Marine Contractors said. 

The incident with the 2013-built crane vessel happened on Monday, June 15, at 16.42 (local time). Offshore Engineer has reached out to Heerema Marine Contractors seeking more info on the reported incident. We will update the article we any response we may receive.

The Dutch offshore installation company last year won a contract with  Jan de Nul to install 21 jacket foundations (4 legged) for the Changhua project, 8 km off the coast of Changhua county, using the “Aegir” heavy lift vessel.

The Changhua Windfarm Phase 1 project is a project of the Taiwan Power Company (TPC) and executed by a consortium of Jan de Nul and Hitachi.   

Worth noting, Aegir will be in Taiwan in 2021 and 2022 as the company last year won a contract to install 111 turbine foundations and two large offshore substations at Ørsted's 900MW Greater Changhua 1 and 2a offshore wind farms.

Offshore Energy Vessels Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Asia Safety & Security Taiwan

Related Offshore News

Illustration by OSORIOartist / AdobeStock

Rystad: Covid-19 Brings Peak Oil Date Closer
Offshore flaring - Credit:Theerapong/AdobeStock

UK's Offshore Oil & Gas Industry to Cut Output Emissions...


Trending Offshore News

Valaris DS-8 (formerly known as Ensco DS-8) - Credit: Harvey Wilson - MarineTraffic

Valaris Skips $13.3M Interest Payment
Finance
(Photo: Ørsted)

New Report Outlines Big Potential for Offshore Wind
Offshore

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Heerema's Aegir Heavy Lifter in 'Dropfall Incident' Offshore Taiwan

Heerema's Aegir Heavy Lifter in 'Dropfall Incident' Offshore Taiwan

Norway Not Thinking of Deepening Oil Output Cuts

Norway Not Thinking of Deepening Oil Output Cuts

UBS Lifts Brent Price Forecast

UBS Lifts Brent Price Forecast

Indonesia Sees 2021 O&G Revenue at $18.7-$22.31B

Indonesia Sees 2021 O&G Revenue at $18.7-$22.31B

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine