What Do You Do When You Drop a BOP?

A blowout preventer stack, also known as BOP Stack, is a crucial piece of equipment when it comes to offshore oil and gas drilling safety. It is a bundle of more BOPs placed above the well on the seabed.

Weighing a couple of hundred tons, the valve stack is designed to act according to its name, prevent an offshore well blowout, by sealing the well and shearing the drilling riser, in the event of a well control incident.

It is the BOP that failed during BP’s 2010 Macondo drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, causing the worst ever offshore oil industry disaster.

The BOP Stack is also a piece of equipment that the offshore drilling contractor Valaris in March accidentally dropped from its DS-8 drillship to the seabed offshore Angola.

Following the incident, oil company Total sent Valaris a termination notice for the drillship contract, bringing to an early end one of the most lucrative rig contracts – day rate of $620,000 - in the offshore drilling industry today.

So, how does one drop a BOP? How often does it happen, and why? How do you recover it? What do you do with it when you do recover it?

To answer these questions and more, Offshore Engineer has interviewed George (Boris) Stroud, CEO of UK-based MarinTM, a company specializing in recovering dropped BOPS, Risers, LMRPs, etc. Marin is also the company hired to recover the accidentally dropped Valaris BOP, and according to Stroud, there’s nobody else in the world that can do this type of work.

How do you drop a BOP?

Asked how a blowout preventer stack ends up accidentally dropped from the rig, Stroud says there can be multiple factors that contribute to this.

"These can include but are not limited to failure of mechanical system, adverse weather conditions, turbulent sea state, and on occasion human error or any combination of these,” he says.

As for the frequency of these or similar incidents, Stroud says it can vary and can depend on/be influenced by global drilling activity and the current economic climate.

"In recent years we have noticed a slight increase in incidents, which may be due to the oil and gas industry, absorbing massive losses of very experienced operating personnel, which can cause a trend, resulting in less experienced staff, who have more needs in terms of training, instruction and supervision," he says.

In a recent statement, Valaris said it was working to recover the BOP Stack from the seabed off Angola. What is Marin’s role in this operation?

"Marin is the only global recovery specialist who have the knowledge and experience to deal with Riser, BOP, LMRP based recoveries. We are very well versed in supporting the client, with procedures, personnel, and tooling in extremely difficult situations within harsh environments,” Stroud says.

Marin is the project lead in the challenging recovery operation, using the rig as a platform to implement its specialist tooling to fully recover the BOP to the deck.

Asked if the BOP dropped by Valaris in Angola has been located, and what depth is at the location, Stroud says:

"Yes, Valaris located the BOP using an ROV within hours of the BOP dropping. This step was completed just before Marin took the call...BOP is 5-8m below mud line in approximately 500m of water."

How does the recovery operation for a Blowout Preventer Stack work?

Stroud explains: ”During the initial stages of a client’s dropped asset scenario we strongly the client to refrain from any attempts at self-intervention, in our experience, this can compound the problem further resulting in a potential total loss of asset(s). “



"We have known of this to occur in the industry when the choice was made under pressure of mounting client losses, the clock ticking and the knee-jerk decision making, to attempt to proceed without recruiting the worldwide specialist intervention, assistance, and recovery company – Marin.”

In cases when there is a BOP dropping incident, Marin first acquires a clear understanding of the impact site from the client, so it can assess the situation and select the most suitable tools and personnel for the recovery work. After that, the crew is dispatched within days.

"Our team and equipment then arrive on board. Working alongside the client, we run tests on the soils, our tools & rig/vessel tools to ensure we have the correct parameters to complete a full, incident-free and unhindered recovery,” the Marin CEO says.

The blowout preventer stack can weigh anything up to 500 tonnes plus, depending on the water depth and the wells that are being drilled.

However, as Stroud explains, in nearly every BOP recovery, this weight is also increased when the asset has impacted the seafloor due to soils from the drop site filling in gaps & cavities within the BOP.

























Photo: Emergency Response BOP recovery (ERBOP) Spread - Credit: Marin

Specialized equipment

So, what equipment does Marin use to recover the massive, mud-filled, dropped, stack of valves from the seabed?

Stroud proudly says that the company he leads owns and operates the only patented hydrodynamic, full ocean depth, tools in the world, designed for such operations. According to him, Marin’s tools have been used in the recovery of over 62 assets worldwide, over more than three decades.

"Marin has the largest portfolio of Subsea Excavation Equipment available within the marketplace, and as such, is able to select the most appropriate set of tools for cutting, lifting, excavating, ROV tooling, surface handling, sub-sea torqueing, and recovery tooling.”

"Our business is standalone, and there are no other competitors in the marketplace globally who have our experience, nor the vast array of specialist tooling, which we design and manufacture in house,” Stroud says.

Recovery and refurbishment

When it comes to challenges that can be encountered during a BOP recovery operation, there are plenty, from weather conditions, seas states, lack of accurate soils and drop site information, material failed attempts by a client to recover its own dropped asset, resulting from initially underestimating the complexity.

Assuming a successful recovery of a Blowout Preventer that had been buried in the seabed after the accidental drop, what is the way forward. Can it be reused? The blowout preventers are not made to just be chucked overboard and to the seabed. What kind of damage can be expected then?

"BOP units are not designed to withstand drops from height or impacting into the seabed. The BOP has a frame encasing it for some level of protection. However, these are not designed to mitigate the damage resulting from a free fall into the seafloor,” Stroud says.

"Once recovered, the BOP is hosed down and cleaned out as thoroughly as possible, then the responsibility is handed over to the subsea engineering team who will conduct a full inspection of the BOP and complete all works required before testing, with a view to commencing procedures to re-instate the BOP to its original functional state."















A Recovered BOP - Image Credit: Marin





Can it be reused?

Does this mean that a dropped Blowout Preventer can be reused? How safe is this given that this piece of equipment is critical to the safety of a drilling operation?

Stroud says it is possible to reuse the BOP, but only following a very detailed inspection, replacement of any required parts, cleaning, and testing.

"Clients are well equipped and are supported by the OEM on the BOP repair procedures. It is very rare that a BOP is destroyed and deemed BER, but it can happen. In a very small number of cases, Marin has recovered client assets that have been deemed beyond economical repair," Stroud explains.

"The engineering specialists are able to carry out a full function test, pressure test on completion of a rebuild, and if there is any indication of an unresolved fault, it would flag up in the extensive testing procedures which have been completed," he says.

When it comes to the full assessment of all inspection and repair works required to ensure the safety, before the return to service of any dropped asset, Marin has partnered up with a UAE-based firm that can provide such services, the CEO says.

"The option of contracting a reputable firm, who have vast knowledge in this specialist field and many years experience to carry out assessment and repair services on BOP stacks, provides much-needed comfort to enable the transition of the difficult days between the dropping of the asset and ultimately, the return to drilling service of the [offshore drilling rig],” Stroud says.



