ABS, Edison Chouest Offshore Conduct Remote Special Survey

Last week the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) performed the first ever remote special survey using Edison Chouest Offshore’s Remote Monitoring Center and CAT ISLAND platform supply vessel.

Chouest has an advanced PSV fleet which is capable of providing remote troubleshooting and inspections, reducing the need for technicians to travel to vessels. This is a cost-saving and efficiency practice in anytime, particularly timely and topical today as it supports social distancing in the effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

These remote offerings also reduce emissions and improve efficiency for Chouest’s clients by limiting business travel emissions to and from port locations.

ABS’ Senior Surveyor Shawn Poulin and Surveyor Charlie Morrow were located in the Remote Monitoring Center for the event. Poulin issued a comment following this unique experience saying ABS plans to propose that ECO be allowed to use this process in the future. Chouest’s 312 class of PSVs have the features needed to make these remote surveys possible.

ABS conducts special surveys every five years. During the special survey, a full FMEA trial is carried out to evaluate processes and identify how they may fail and to assess the relative impact of different failures in order to identify the parts of the process that are most in need of change.



