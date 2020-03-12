Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Island Diligence Bags Offshore Wind Brace

March 12, 2020

Photo: Gunder Tande Sandersen/Island Offshore Management
Norwegian offshore vessel owner Island Offshore has secured two walk-to-work contracts in the offshore wind sector for the offshore service vessel Island Diligence.

The first of these is a performing walk-to-work operations for Trianel’s 200MW Borkum West 2.2 offshore wind farm under construction in the German Bight.

The vessel has an accommodation capacity of 100 persons including a crew of 23, and a nearly full vessel is expected during the job for Trianel. The duration of the contract is approximately four months, plus options. The vessel will be based in Eemshaven in The Netherlands.

Further, a contract is signed with Global Marine Group for work at Kriegers Flak, a wind park under construction on the Danish sector in the Baltic Sea. The wind park, owned by Vattenfall, will be Denmark’s largest after completion in the end of 2021.

Island Diligence will function as an accommodation vessel, in addition to providing gangway services in connection with cable laying activity at the wind park. The duration of the contract is three months, plus option for an additional month, and the vessel will be mobilizing in Grimsby, UK.

“We are very pleased to secure long-term work for Island Diligence. It has been a long winter for the crew as the vessel has been in warm lay-up pending new contracts. I want to commend them for quick and effective mobilization of the vessel. The current customer carried out an HSEQ audit of the vessel with no non-conformities. This proves that the vessel is well kept, with a crew that focus’ on the right things,” said Tommy Walaunet, Managing Director of Island Offshore Management AS.

Island Diligence is a vessel of design type UT 717 CDX, and was delivered to Island Offshore in 2018.

