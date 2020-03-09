Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Awilco Drilling Signs Petrofac Gig

March 9, 2020

Image: Awilco Drilling
Image: Awilco Drilling

UK based drilling contractor Awilco Drilling has been awarded a contract by Petrofac Facilities Management for 1982-built semi-submersible rig WilPhoenix.

According to the provider contract drilling services to oil and gas companies, the contract was signed for  a three well Plug & Abandonment program on Rubie and Renee. The program has an estimated duration of 100 days and will commence in early May 2020.

WilPhoenix is one of Awilco Drilling’s two Enhanced Pacesetter semi-submersibles and is equipped for drilling in water depths up to 1,200 ft.

Awilco Drilling also has two new build rigs on order of Moss CS60 ECO MW design equipped for drilling in harsh environments, and independent options for additional two rigs of the same design.
 
The Oslo Stock Exchange-listed firm is based in the North Sea oil & gas sector but serving a worldwide market.

Offshore Energy Drilling Contract Rig

Related Offshore News

David Granger; Credit - Department of Public Information Guyana

Guyana's Granger Claims Presidential Election Victory
Losing more than a quarter of their value, oil prices were set on Monday for their biggest daily rout since the first Gulf War - Illustration;malp - AdobeStock

Oil Suffers Rout After Saudi Arabia Fires First Shot of...


Trending Offshore News

Losing more than a quarter of their value, oil prices were set on Monday for their biggest daily rout since the first Gulf War - Illustration;malp - AdobeStock

Oil Suffers Rout After Saudi Arabia Fires First Shot of...
Energy
Gjøa platform; Credit: Neptune Energy

Gjøa Platform Flights Set to Resume after Worker Tests...
Energy

Insight

'Historic' Hit, as Oslo Plumbs New Depths

'Historic' Hit, as Oslo Plumbs New Depths

Video

Diving Support Vessel Used for Drilling in a 'World First'

Diving Support Vessel Used for Drilling in a 'World First'

Current News

JERA Joins Formosa 3

JERA Joins Formosa 3

Awilco Drilling Signs Petrofac Gig

Awilco Drilling Signs Petrofac Gig

North Sea Aims 60GW Offshore Wind by 2050

North Sea Aims 60GW Offshore Wind by 2050

Solstad Lines Up Contract for Far Stream

Solstad Lines Up Contract for Far Stream

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine