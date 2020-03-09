Awilco Drilling Signs Petrofac Gig

UK based drilling contractor Awilco Drilling has been awarded a contract by Petrofac Facilities Management for 1982-built semi-submersible rig WilPhoenix.



According to the provider contract drilling services to oil and gas companies, the contract was signed for a three well Plug & Abandonment program on Rubie and Renee. The program has an estimated duration of 100 days and will commence in early May 2020.



WilPhoenix is one of Awilco Drilling’s two Enhanced Pacesetter semi-submersibles and is equipped for drilling in water depths up to 1,200 ft.



Awilco Drilling also has two new build rigs on order of Moss CS60 ECO MW design equipped for drilling in harsh environments, and independent options for additional two rigs of the same design.



The Oslo Stock Exchange-listed firm is based in the North Sea oil & gas sector but serving a worldwide market.