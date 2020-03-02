Ampelmann Wins Contract from SBM in Guyan

Dutch offshore service provider Ampelmann said it has added Guyana as a new market to its global portfolio following a contract award from compatriot floating production and mooring systems firm SBM Offshore.

Ampelmann said it assisted the hook-up and commissioning of the SBM floating production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO) Liza Destiny, which came on stream for operator ExxonMobil in December 2019.

For the campaign, an Ampelmann E-type system was mobilized on the Normand Installer vessel to allow personnel to easily access the FPSO. Operations took place about 200 kilometers away from shore in deep waters. The E-type is suited for the conditions as it has an outstanding track record and can fully compensate vessel motions in wave heights up to 4.5m Hs.

The system enabled close to 10,000 safe personnel transfers to and from the FPSO throughout the duration of the project.