Pipeshield Bags Coastal Virginia OWF Contract

UK-based Pipeshield International Limited has won a contract from Seaway Offshore Cables to design, manufacture and supply scour and cable protection for Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) off the East Coast of the United States.



The Tekmar Group company said in a press release that CVOW is the first offshore wind project in US federal waters.



The project comprises the deployment of two 6MW commercial-scale offshore wind turbines that will help to determine the best practices for future offshore wind projects located on the East Coast.



Pipeshield is contracted to supply 30 bespoke concrete mattresses and associated lifting equipment for the protection of subsea cables on CVOW. Pipeshield’s in-house technical design department have engineered a solution based on the patented high performance N2 edge blocks, formed using heavy density minerals and a high-quality concrete mix.



The N2 edge block is Pipeshield’s most stable design and is proven to be conservatively more stable than others on the market. CVOW will require several different configurations of the heavy density N2 block design to meet the client’s stability requirements.



Pipeshield’s sales manager Richard Prior said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this project, mainly due to the significance of it. We see a huge opportunity in the emerging US offshore wind sector so to be part of one of the very first projects is very satisfying. We hope to be able to further share our specialist expertise of scour & cable protection with future US renewable energy projects.”



This award adds to Tekmar Group’s existing activities on CVOW with group companies Ryder Geotechnical, Agiletek Engineering and Tekmar Energy already providing subsea engineering services and cable protection solutions for the project.



CVOW is a great example of how Tekmar Group’s complimentary technologies and services work together to support multiple stages of an offshore project.